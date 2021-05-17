D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the quarter. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 2.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,519,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 317,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,151,000.

EMQQ stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.24. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,740. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49.

