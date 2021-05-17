D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.74. 760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,916. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $110.64 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average of $176.87.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

