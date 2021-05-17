DA Davidson Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to “Neutral”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $126.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.
APPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.
Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59.
In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after purchasing an additional 216,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.