DA Davidson Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to “Neutral”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $126.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

APPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after purchasing an additional 216,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

