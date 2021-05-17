Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

NYSE AMP opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.40 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

