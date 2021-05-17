Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in V.F. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,954,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

