Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $274.50 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.