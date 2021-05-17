Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OKE stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

