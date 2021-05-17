Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,318 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,337,000 after buying an additional 395,761 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NYSE GIL opened at $35.96 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

