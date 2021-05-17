Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

