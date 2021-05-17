Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 2,030 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Motco increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.72. 185,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,531,099. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

