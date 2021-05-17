Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

