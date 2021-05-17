Datarius Credit Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $100,608.94 and $48.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00085865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.14 or 0.01278767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00064651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00117134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.