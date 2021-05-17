DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $934,167.32 and approximately $13,364.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00021054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00034827 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011903 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003266 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

