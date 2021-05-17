Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 2,403 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $29,694,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $19,256,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

