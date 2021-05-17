Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $111.07 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

