Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 271 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM opened at $95.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock worth $7,753,284 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSM shares. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

