Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -285.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.