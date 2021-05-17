Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $289,459.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $59.90 million and approximately $289,459.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $262.89 or 0.00595866 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00087959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00465731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00227334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.89 or 0.01296257 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042446 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,862 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

