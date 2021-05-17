Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.06.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $335.75 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

