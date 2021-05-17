Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

