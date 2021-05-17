Desire (DSR) Hits Market Cap of $45,156.11

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Desire has traded up 96.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $45,156.11 and approximately $41,706.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.27 or 0.07543256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.18 or 0.02444275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00647887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00203222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.00785763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.76 or 0.00643895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00538009 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

