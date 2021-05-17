Desjardins Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.