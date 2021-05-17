Destination Wealth Management Acquires 5,584 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

NYSE:CLX opened at $181.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.67. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

