Destination Wealth Management Acquires 7,797 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

