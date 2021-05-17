Destination Wealth Management Invests $17.80 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

TSM opened at $109.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $567.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

