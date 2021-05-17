Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $194.04 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $130.14 and a 1-year high of $197.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

