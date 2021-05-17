Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,200 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,746.67 ($101.21).
Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,915.34.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
