Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 380 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 415.45.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

