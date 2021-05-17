Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $46.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

SEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SEM opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Select Medical by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

