Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.36. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

