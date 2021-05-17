DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Cap of $3.63 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $483.91 or 0.01131907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $26,634.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.88 or 0.00453508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00227765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.63 or 0.01280937 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042270 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

