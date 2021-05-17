Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.59 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00005870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $32,694.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00110239 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,597,628 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.