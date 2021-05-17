Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. 446,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

