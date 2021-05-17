Diego Rotsztain Purchases 727 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 84,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,786. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.