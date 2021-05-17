Diego Rotsztain Purchases 727 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 84,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,786. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
