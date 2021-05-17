Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.75 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.84% of New York Community Bancorp worth $139,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.