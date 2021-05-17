Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,209 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $134,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

