Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,254 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $135,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,383 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

