Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,537,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 524,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.37% of Navient worth $132,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.