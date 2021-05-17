Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $131,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $896,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK opened at $69.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

