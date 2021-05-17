Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $167,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.