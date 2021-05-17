DistX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $417.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market capitalization of $32,208.09 and $417.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00485303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.01164739 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars.

