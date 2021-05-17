Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,689 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $204.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.27. 3M has a one year low of $134.20 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

