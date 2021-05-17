Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $824,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CSX by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

