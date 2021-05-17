Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4,760.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56,131 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $371.61 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.75.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

