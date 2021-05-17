Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223,743 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

UPS opened at $216.38 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

