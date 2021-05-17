Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 36,076 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

