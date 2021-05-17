DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a report released on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.94.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $141.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,829,000.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

