DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

Check out today's top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly. DOORDASH UPGRADED AT WELLS, TRUIST: Truist analyst Youssef Squali upgraded DoorDash (DASH) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $185, up from $180. The analyst cites the company's stronger than expected Q1 results and "sustained momentum" into FY21 being indicative of its "solid execution" and a growing roster of complementary offerings. DoorDash's goal of building a marketplace and a broader platform for delivery across geographies is "well underway", and has been buoyed by the pandemic, Squali tells investors in a research note.Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald also upgraded DoorDash to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $170, up from $165. Fitzgerald thinks DoorDash's beat and raise is large enough to offset the rotation to "value," Truist's analyst wrote.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.94.

Shares of DASH opened at $141.07 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares during the period. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,291,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,610,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

