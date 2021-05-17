DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.30% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

DV stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

