DREP (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00086305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.85 or 0.01277835 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00063821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00115768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00061460 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

